Delivery Hero sees 2021 revenue at higher end of outlook range
FILE PHOTO: Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

11 Nov 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 02:44PM)
Delivery Hero on Thursday adjusted its 2021 revenue outlook to the upper end of a previously disclosed forecast, in a sign that the German online takeaway food company is benefiting from its heavy investments in food delivery and in so-called quick commerce, which aims to deliver goods in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

The company, which is not yet profitable at group level, now expects to report 2021 revenue at the upper end of its outlook range of 6.4 billion to 6.7 billion euros (US$7.75 billion).

It also expects gross merchandise volume in the full year to come in at the higher end of its previous forecast.

(US$1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

