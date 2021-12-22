Logo
Delivery Hero to shrink Foodpanda Germany, sell Foodpanda Japan
FILE PHOTO: Cyclists drive past an advertisement promoting the grocery delivery company "foodpanda", in Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Picture taken August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

22 Dec 2021 03:34PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 03:35PM)
BERLIN : German food delivery group Delivery Hero said on Wednesday it would scale down its Foodpanda operations in Germany and sell the subsidiary's Japan unit, citing increased competition and labour shortages.

Delivery Hero said Foodpanda would exit Cologne, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart, though it had introduced the brand in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Stuttgart just a month earlier as part of a broader expansion programme in Germany.

The group also said it would divest Foodpanda Japan in the first quarter of 2022 to focus on other growth priorities within the group.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Source: Reuters

