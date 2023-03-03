Logo
Dell CFO Tom Sweet to retire
Dell CFO Tom Sweet to retire

FILE PHOTO: A Dell laptop computer is pictured in New York in this August 26, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

03 Mar 2023 05:11AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 05:11AM)
Dell Technologies Inc said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet would retire by the end of its fiscal second quarter, and named company veteran Yvonne McGill as his successor.

Sweet, 63, took on the role in 2014 shortly after the PC maker went private and helmed its return to public markets once again in 2018. He has overseen some of Dell's biggest deals, including the $67 billion acquisition of storage firm EMC and its major subsidiary VMware.

McGill, who has been with Dell for nearly 26 years, was most recently corporate controller and oversaw the performance of the company's infrastructure solutions group, which includes servers, storage devices and networking hardware.

Source: Reuters

