Business

Dell forecasts 3-4% compounded annual revenue growth over long term
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 08:47PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 09:10PM)
Dell Technologies said on Thursday it expects compounded annual revenue growth of 3-4 per cent over the long term and boosted its share buyback plan by $5 billion.

Dell also said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent or more every year through fiscal 2028, as it plans to return more than 80 per cent of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of share buybacks and dividends.

Shares of the company were down 1 per cent in premarket trading.

The company increased its adjusted earnings per share target of 8 per cent annual growth or better over the long term.

In its most recent quarterly report in August, Dell raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast on signs of a stabilizing demand outlook for computers and servers.

Source: Reuters

