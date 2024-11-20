Dell, Iron Bow settle charges they overcharged the Army, DOJ says

WASHINGTON : Dell Technologies and Iron Bow Technologies have agreed to pay more than $2 million each to resolve allegations by the U.S. government they overcharged the Army on a computing contract, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Dell has agreed to pay $2.3 million and Iron Bow has agreed to pay $2.05 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting non-competitive bids to the Army and thereby overcharging it under the Army Desktop and Mobile Computing contract, DOJ said.