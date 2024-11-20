Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dell, Iron Bow settle charges they overcharged the Army, DOJ says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dell, Iron Bow settle charges they overcharged the Army, DOJ says

Dell, Iron Bow settle charges they overcharged the Army, DOJ says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dell Technologies at the Milipol Paris, the worldwide exhibition dedicated to homeland security and safety, in Villepinte near Paris, France, November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

20 Nov 2024 05:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Dell Technologies and Iron Bow Technologies have agreed to pay more than $2 million each to resolve allegations by the U.S. government they overcharged the Army on a computing contract, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Dell has agreed to pay $2.3 million and Iron Bow has agreed to pay $2.05 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting non-competitive bids to the Army and thereby overcharging it under the Army Desktop and Mobile Computing contract, DOJ said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement