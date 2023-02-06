Logo
Business

Dell to slash about 6,650 jobs: Bloomberg News
3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the Dell logo in this illustration taken on Feb 8, 2022. (Illustration: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

06 Feb 2023 03:07PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 04:33PM)
Dell Technologies will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, or about 5 per cent of its global workforce, hurt by falling demand for its personal computers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday (Feb 6).

The company is experiencing market conditions that "continue to erode with an uncertain future," co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees, the report said.

The previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel, are no longer enough, Clarke said in the memo.

The department reorganizations and job cuts are an opportunity to drive efficiency, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

Dell did not immediately respond to a Reuters email for comment.

Companies from Microsoft Corp to Amazon and Goldman Sachs Group have cut thousands of jobs recently to help ride out a demand downturn as consumer and corporate spending shrinks due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday.

Source: Reuters/at

