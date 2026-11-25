Nov 24 : Dell Technologies on Tuesday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the third time this year after record quarterly results, fueled by soaring enterprise demand for AI infrastructure.

The Texas-based company has been benefiting from the generative AI boom, as more businesses and cloud providers are buying Dell's AI servers, which are powered by Nvidia chips, to run complex AI workloads and autonomous agents.

For fiscal 2027, Dell now expects revenue of $202 billion, above its prior target of $192 billion and Wall Street expectations of $194.48 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Dell also raised its annual AI-optimized server revenue forecast to $78 billion from $74 billion and its adjusted earnings per share estimate to $29.68 from $25.50.

"We are now a different company, with Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) driving the vast majority of our profit and growth," said Jeff Clarke, Dell's chief operating officer.

Clarke said demand continues to accelerate and broaden globally, with more than 7,500 customers deploying Dell AI Factories, a bundle that combines servers, storage, networking and software to help businesses build and run AI models.

He added that Dell closed the third quarter with a record $132.3 billion in AI server backlog after logging $60.2 billion in new orders during the three-month period ended October 30.

The board on Tuesday approved an additional $25 billion share repurchase authorization.

Dell's record third-quarter revenue of $54.94 billion exceeded analysts' average estimate of $49.32 billion. Its adjusted EPS of $9.45 also topped estimates of $6.59.

Revenue at ISG — which houses its server and storage operations — nearly tripled to $41.97 billion in the quarter, but growth in its PC unit slowed. Revenue rose about 3 per cent to $12.89 billion in the unit, down from 20 per cent in the previous three months.

The company also forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit above estimates.

Rival PC maker HP reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16 billion on Tuesday, beating analysts' average estimate of $15.42 billion, driven by AI-powered device shipments and commercial PC demand. Its adjusted EPS of 83 cents also exceeded estimates.

Shares of Dell were up 3 per cent in volatile after-hours trading after closing down nearly 12 per cent, while those of HP rose about 14 per cent.