Business

Dell looks to phase out Chinese chips by 2024 - Nikkei
Dell looks to phase out Chinese chips by 2024 - Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Dell logos are seen at its headquarters in Cyberjaya, outside Kuala Lumpur in this September 4, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

05 Jan 2023 11:14AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 11:14AM)
Dell Technologies Inc plans to stop using China-made chips by 2024 and has told suppliers to reduce the amount of other made-in-China components in its products amid concerns over U.S.-Beijing tensions, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The computer maker told suppliers late last year that it aims to meaningfully lower the amount of China-made chips it uses, including those produced at facilities owned by non-Chinese chipmakers, the report added, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Source: Reuters

