Dell nears deal to sell $5 billion in AI servers to xAI, Bloomberg News reports

Dell Technologies is nearing a deal worth more than $5 billion to provide Elon Musk's xAI with servers optimized for artificial intelligence work, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the server maker gained 4 per cent after the report.

The company will sell servers containing Nvidia's GB200 semiconductors to the AI startup for delivery this year, the Bloomberg report said, adding that details are still being discussed and may change.

Dell and representatives for Musk, who owns xAI, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.