Dell raises full-year forecasts on AI strength, demand recovery

Dell Technologies raised its full-year forecast for revenue and profit on Thursday (Aug 31), as it benefited from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and stabilizing demand for computer hardware and server products after a months-long slump.

Shares of the Round Rock, Texas-based company rose 8 per cent in extended trading.

The results are the latest sign that a downturn in tech spending could be drawing to a close after major networking equipment provider Cisco also beat quarterly revenue estimates.

The company is expected to see a demand boost for its PowerEdge servers and generative AI designs with Nvidia from rising investments in artificial intelligence by Big Tech companies.

"AI is already showing it's a long-term tailwind, with continued demand growth across our portfolio," Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue between US$22.5 billion and US$23.5 billion beating analysts' estimates of US$21.67 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Dell expects earnings per share of US$1.45, plus or minus 10 cents compared with estimates of US$1.38.

For the full year, Dell now expects revenue between US$89.5 billion and US$91.5 billion, and earnings per share of US$6.30, plus or minus 20 cents.

Dell reported second quarter revenue and EPS above analyst estimates.

Servers and networking revenue for the second quarter came in at US$4.27 billion, up 11 per cent from the first quarter, driven by higher demand for AI-optimized servers, Dell said.

Revenue at the company's client solutions group (CSG) - home to its consumer and enterprise PC business - rose 8 per cent from the first quarter to US$12.94 billion.

Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa said Dell keeping 7.5 per cent of operating profits vs revenue (CSG) is impressive in this challenging market environment illustrating the company's "profitability first approach".

The results are in sharp contract with rival HP Inc which cut its annual forecast due to a slump in PC demand and weakness in China.