Business

Dell results surpass estimates on strong PC demand; shares jump
Business

A person looks at a Dell laptop for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

27 May 2022 04:26AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 05:44AM)
Dell Technologies beat revenue expectations for the ninth straight quarter on Thursday after enterprises invested heavily in its desktops and notebooks to support hybrid work.

The PC maker's shares jumped 7 per cent after the bell as it also trumped expectations for quarterly profit with a 62 per cent jump and said revenue growth was powered by continued strength in commercial PCs.

Dell's results come at a time when technology companies are battling a global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions made worse by the Ukraine war and fresh lockdowns in China.

Revenue at Dell's client solutions group - home to its hardware units - rose 17 per cent in the quarter, with commercial PC revenue jumping 22 per cent to US$12 billion.

Total revenue rose 16 per cent to US$26.12 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$25.04 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income from continuing operations rose to US$1.07 billion from US$659 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, Texas-based Dell earned US$1.84 per share, beating estimates of US$1.39 per share.

Earlier in the day, chip firm Broadcom Inc said it would buy VMware in a US$61 billion cash-and-stock deal. The cloud computing firm was spun off from Dell in 2021.

Michael Dell, the nearly four-decade-old company's founder and top boss, is VMware's biggest investor with a 40 per cent stake.

Source: Reuters

