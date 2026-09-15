Dell's DFO Management and Sequence to take Baldwin private in $7.7 billion deal

Sept 14 : Dell chief Michael Dell's DFO Management, along with Sequence Holdings, will take Baldwin Group private in a $7.7 billion deal, the companies said on Monday, providing the insurance broker greater flexibility to pursue AI investments.

The deal reflects a growing shift to private ownership to finance costly AI upgrades. Operating outside public markets can allow managements to focus on long-term investments without the pressure of quarterly earnings cycle or share-price swings that often accompany short-term margin compression during major technological overhauls.

Baldwin shareholders will receive $32.50 apiece in cash, implying a premium of about 88 per cent to the stock's June 17 closing — the unaffected share price before media reports emerged about a potential deal. Its shares were up 7.5 per cent at $31.89 on Monday.

"This is a strong transaction for Baldwin and a positive signal for the brokerage sector. Insurance brokerages remain attractive investments because they offer recurring revenue, strong cash flow and significant opportunities for consolidation in a still-fragmented market," said Peter McMurtrie, partner at consulting firm West Monroe's Insurance Practice.

Baldwin, valued at around $4.14 billion, provides risk management solutions, insurance advisory and tech-enabled ​underwriting to businesses ​and individuals.

The deal — led by DFO Management, the investment vehicle for Dell Technologies' founder and CEO — will provide Baldwin with patient capital, bypassing the rigid investment timelines and forced exits typical of traditional private-equity firms.

"This transaction allows us to deliver immediate value to shareholders while establishing a partnership with Sequence and DFO that will give Baldwin the long-duration capital and frontier AI execution to invest and move at the pace this moment demands," CEO Trevor Baldwin said.

After the deal's closing, expected in the first quarter of 2027, eligible Baldwin employees will have the option to roll over a portion of their holdings, retaining a significant minority equity stake in the newly private enterprise.