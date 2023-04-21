Logo
Deloitte to cut 1,200 jobs in the US: Report
Deloitte to cut 1,200 jobs in the US: Report
File photo of the Deloitte Company logo. (Photo: Reuters/Parivartan Sharma)
21 Apr 2023 11:35PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2023 11:35PM)
Deloitte will cut about 1,200 jobs or 1.5 per cent of its US workforce, the Financial Times reported on Friday (Apr 21), citing internal employee communications.

The layoffs at the auditing firm will be higher in areas such as the financial advisory business, which has been affected by a slump in merger and acquisition activity, the newspaper said.

Earlier this week, Deloitte's rival Ernst & Young said it was shedding 5 per cent of the workforce at its US arm, less than a week after the unit's objection torpedoed the global accounting giant's plan to break up its audit and consulting units.

"Our US businesses continue to experience strong client demand. As growth in select practices moderates, we are taking modest personnel actions where necessary," Deloitte said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Several financial firms have slashed jobs in recent months including major Wall Street banks, asset managers and fintechs amid a turbulent macroeconomic environment that has pressured consumers and soured demand in several mainstay business units.

Deloitte is part of the Big Four accounting firms that include EY, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Source: Reuters/zl

