Business

Deloitte expands as PwC Maldives, Sri Lanka network firms exit - memo
Business

Deloitte expands as PwC Maldives, Sri Lanka network firms exit - memo

Deloitte expands as PwC Maldives, Sri Lanka network firms exit - memo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is seen on the top of a Brussels' office of the company, in Diegem, Belgium September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

09 Oct 2023 11:29PM
BENGALURU : British accounting company PricewaterhouseCoopers' Maldives and Sri Lanka network firms are joining rival Deloitte's network, according to a Deloitte memo seen by Reuters, strengthening the company's presence in the South Asia region.

The deal, one of the largest such combination deals in the region, involves 28 partners and 800 people, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

PwC's Sri Lanka and Maldives firms will join Deloitte with effect from Oct. 28, the memo said.

A Deloitte spokesperson confirmed the deal.

Deloitte and PwC are part of the so-called global Big 4 accounting giants, whose services include audits, tax and risk advisory.

PwC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"This is a transformative chapter in our history and marks a strategic leap forward," Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty said in the memo.

Source: Reuters

