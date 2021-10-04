Delta Air Lines has not decided whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines: CEO

BOSTON: The CEO of Delta Air Lines said on Sunday (Oct 3) that the company has not decided whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as the White House has requested.

The vaccination rate at the airline should be above 90 per cent by Nov 1, CEO Ed Bastian told reporters on the sidelines of a conference of airlines group IATA in Boston.

The White House is pressing major US airlines to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees by Dec 8 - the deadline for federal contractors. Large US airlines have a number of federal contracts.