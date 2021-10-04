Logo
Delta Air Lines has not decided whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines: CEO
Delta Air Lines has not decided whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines: CEO

Delta Air Lines has not decided whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines: CEO

File photo. Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, US on Mar 25, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage)

04 Oct 2021 08:32AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 08:32AM)
BOSTON: The CEO of Delta Air Lines said on Sunday (Oct 3) that the company has not decided whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as the White House has requested.

The vaccination rate at the airline should be above 90 per cent by Nov 1, CEO Ed Bastian told reporters on the sidelines of a conference of airlines group IATA in Boston.

The White House is pressing major US airlines to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees by Dec 8 - the deadline for federal contractors. Large US airlines have a number of federal contracts.

Source: Reuters/aj

