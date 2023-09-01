Logo
Business

Delta says its entire in-service fleet now 5G compliant
Delta airplanes are seen at the Tampa International Airport as airports around the country are awaiting for Verizon and AT&T to rollout their 5G technology, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

01 Sep 2023 04:12AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2023 04:32AM)
WASHINGTON: Delta Air Lines said on Thursday (Aug 31) that its fleet of in-service airplanes have had radio altimeters updated to address potential 5G C-Band interference.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned in June that airlines could face operational constraints in bad weather if they had not updated airplanes ahead of a Jul 1 deadline.

Delta had approximately 190 aircraft yet to be outfitted before the Jul 1 deadline, including all of its Airbus A220 fleet.

Delta said all planes in service have now been updated while a few aircraft are out of service for planned maintenance and will be equipped with 5G-compliant radio altimeters as they return to service.

Source: Reuters

