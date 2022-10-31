Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Democratic US senator wants probe into Saudi stake in Twitter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Democratic US senator wants probe into Saudi stake in Twitter

Democratic US senator wants probe into Saudi stake in Twitter
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks at an event opening a temporary memorial honoring 45,000 lives lost due to gun violence in 2020 on the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Democratic US senator wants probe into Saudi stake in Twitter
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal attends the investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
31 Oct 2022 11:10PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 11:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said Monday he wants a U.S. national security review of Saudi Arabia's stake in Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the social media website.

Murphy said he was asking the Committee on Foreign Investment — which reviews acquisitions of U.S. businesses by foreign buyers — "to conduct an investigation into the national security implications of Saudi Arabia's purchase of Twitter."

On Friday, Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said they will continue their ownership of Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.