Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Denmark hits streaming services with levy to support local TV
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Denmark hits streaming services with levy to support local TV

Denmark hits streaming services with levy to support local TV

FILE PHOTO: A Netflix logo is shown on a TV screen ahead of a Swiss vote on a referendum called "Lex Netflix" in this illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

23 May 2022 08:32PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 08:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN : Lawmakers in Denmark have agreed global TV streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney must pay a levy of 6 per cent of their revenue in the country to support local TV production.

The bill, which was agreed on Saturday, comes as governments across Europe try to secure support for local TV and film production following the rapid rise in the popularity of streaming services.

"Denmark must go as far as possible in providing good public service to children and young people, which can serve as a real alternative to the tech giants' platforms and foreign content," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Saturday.

It added the fragmented media landscape following the entry of global streaming services "can challenge the cohesion and democratic dialogue in our country."

Switzerland and Portugal have introduced similar measures and Spain is due to introduce a levy.

U.S. streaming services have already made several productions in Denmark. Recently, Netflix partnered with Danish broadcaster DR to produce the fourth season of "Borgen" which aired this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us