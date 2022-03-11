Departing Hong Kong residents took $305 million from pensions in Q4

HONG KONG : Residents leaving Hong Kong for good withdrew a total of HK$2.384 billion ($305 million) from their Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) pensions in the last quarter of 2021, government data showed, after a year of upheaval for the financial hub.

A total of 8,700 claims were made during the fourth quarter, marking a rise of 22.8per cent from the 8,500 claims taking out HK$1.941 billion during the same period in 2020, data from the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) showed.

However, the MPFA data released on Friday showed the number of claims in the fourth quarter fell 6per cent quarter-on-quarter.

There were 33,700 claims in total for 2021, with withdrawals of an aggregate HK$9.014 billion. This represented respective increases of 11.6per cent and 52per cent from a total 30,200 claims in 2020, when an aggregate HK$5.930 billion was withdrawn.

The MPFA said multiple claims are sometimes made by a single person and the claimants also include those returning to their places of origin who have completed their employment in Hong Kong or are moving to reside in mainland China.

Official census data recorded a net outflow in 2021 of 27,300 residents of Hong Kong, which had a population of 7.4 million at end of the year.

China imposed national security legislation in Hong Kong on June 30, 2020, making anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession, terrorism or colluding with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison.

Many people left and took billions of dollars out of the financial hub.

Business people say that rules to tackle COVID-19 have also contributed to people leaving Hong Kong, which has stuck to a "dynamic zero" coronavirus policy which seeks to curb all outbreaks, like that in mainland China.

The former British colony has implemented its most draconian measures since the start of the pandemic, adding to rules that were already among the world's toughest.

($1 = 7.8238 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Jessie Pang; Editing by Alexander Smith)