Business

Department of Homeland Security to probe cyber attacks linked to Lapsus$
Department of Homeland Security to probe cyber attacks linked to Lapsus$

The seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen after a news conference near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., as U.S. authorities accelerate removal of migrants at border with Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

03 Dec 2022 03:37AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2022 03:40AM)
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday the Cyber Safety Review Board will investigate recent cyber-attacks linked to Lapsus$.

"Lapsus$ has reportedly employed techniques to bypass a range of commonly-used security controls and has successfully infiltrated a number of companies across industries and geographic areas," the DHS said.

The hacker group, known to have several members globally, was most recently involved in a digital intrusion at ride-hailing company Uber Inc.

It is also known to have infiltrated systems at Nvidia Corp, Microsoft Corp and Okta Inc, an authentication service.

The Cyber Safety Review Board is a public-private body that takes up fact-finding initiatives. It serves to review major cyber events and make concrete recommendations.

Source: Reuters

