Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Details of another big ransomware group 'Trickbot' leak online, experts say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Details of another big ransomware group 'Trickbot' leak online, experts say

Details of another big ransomware group 'Trickbot' leak online, experts say

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Ukrainian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 Mar 2022 01:06AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 01:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: A week after the notorious Russia-based extortionist gang Conti was humbled when reams of data on its internal chats were published online, a second group - Trickbot - appears to have been hit by a leak as well.

Detailed information purportedly about this second ransomware gang has appeared online, experts said late on Thursday, more evidence that groups with alleged Russian ties have been targeted for exposure in recent days.

Identifying details of purported gang members spread by a Twitter account calling itself "TrickbotLeaks" began percolating across the web on Thursday.

The account was suspended and Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the information, but experts said the details being published aligned with their understanding of the group.

"It overlaps – largely overlaps - with our research," said Vitali Kremez, the chief executive of Florida-based cybersecurity firm AdvIntel.

Kremez, who says he is in touch with a Ukrainian researcher alleged to be responsible for the earlier leak of Conti correspondence, said the drumbeat of disclosures appeared to have been in one way or another triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"All the gloves are off" in the Russian cybercriminal sphere, Kremez said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us