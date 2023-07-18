Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Deutsche Bank cuts China's 2023 growth forecast to 5.3%
Deutsche Bank cuts China's 2023 growth forecast to 5.3%

FILE PHOTO: A worker stands on a metal structure in a shopping district in Beijing, China, July 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/

18 Jul 2023 03:04PM
Deutsche Bank lowered its forecast for China's economic growth forecast this year to 5.3 per cent, from 6 per cent earlier, citing weakness in domestic consumption demand and a deterioration in the property sector.

Data on Monday showed China's economy grew 6.3 per cent in the second quarter on a year-on-year basis, accelerating from 4.5 per cent in the first three months of the year, but well below expectations of 7.3 per cent, as demand weakened at home and abroad.

Deutsche Bank said it now expects additional monetary easing to come through in the second half of 2023 and also sees the need for fiscal easing.

On Monday, J.P.Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup trimmed their 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts for China after the weaker second-quarter growth showed its post-COVID momentum was unravelling rapidly.

J.P.Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup now expect China to grow at 5 per cent this year. Goldman Sachs, however, maintained its forecast at 5.4 per cent.

Source: Reuters

