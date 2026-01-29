Deutsche Bank, DWS eye stake in Fosun-controlled firm, Bloomberg News reports

Jan 28 : Deutsche Bank AG and its asset management arm DWS Group are weighing a move to inject fresh capital in exchange for a significant minority stake in Fosun International-controlled life insurance consolidator Frankfurter Leben, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. A spokesperson from DWS declined to comment on the report.

Deutsche Bank, Frankfurter Leben, and Fosun did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

A backing by Deutsche Bank and DWS could help Frankfurter Leben step up acquisitions and potentially resume writing new life insurance policies, the report said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Frankfurter Leben manages about 700,000 insurance contracts with an investment portfolio of about 13 billion euros ($15.49 billion), according to the report.

($1 = 0.8392 euros)