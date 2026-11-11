Deutsche Bank launches digital asset custody service 

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 : Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that its digital asset custody service had gone live for paying clients, as European banks show increasing openness to digital markets.

• Germany's largest lender initially announced in September that it planned a custody service for institutional and corporate clients in Europe, pending regulatory approvals.

• It said at the time that the business would support the safekeeping and storage of digital assets, including bitcoin and ether.

• "In the medium term we aim to deliver a fully integrated, regulated ecosystem that supports the custody, tokenisation, and settlement of digital assets," said Paul Maley, global head of trust and securities services at Deutsche Bank.

• Deutsche Bank has previously told Reuters it wanted to expand the offering to Asia.

• Deutsche Bank also said on Wednesday that it had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Asset Management, the money manager it mostly owns and that until recently was known as DWS.

• The agreement is "to explore comprehensive commercial and technical collaboration opportunities in the digital asset space".