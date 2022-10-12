Logo
Deutsche Bank names former Credit Suisse banker as new APAC head of private bank
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Deutsche Bank names former Credit Suisse banker as new APAC head of private bank
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
12 Oct 2022 01:08PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 01:08PM)
SINGAPORE : Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it was replacing its Asia Pacific head of international private banking with a senior hire from embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

Singapore-based Jin Yee Young, who had resigned from her role as the deputy head of Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific wealth management business, was appointed as the Asia Pacific head of the international private bank of Deutsche Bank.

The veteran banker's appointment comes into effect from January, Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

