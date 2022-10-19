Logo
Deutsche Bank names head of semiconductor sector within TMT group
Deutsche Bank names head of semiconductor sector within TMT group

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on an office of the company in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

19 Oct 2022 12:58AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 12:58AM)
(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Robert Lee as managing director and head of the semiconductor sector within its technology, media & telecom (TMT) group in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesperson, said Lee comes with over two decades of experience in the technology hardware industry, and has executed deals across banking products including M&A and initial public offerings.

The hiring comes at a turbulent time for the U.S. M&A market that has suffered from dampened investor sentiment, particularly for tech companies, amid geopolitical turmoil, rising interest rates and fears of a recession.

Lee, who will be based in San Francisco, joins Deutsche Bank from BMO Capital Markets and has previously also worked within tech investment banking at RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies & Company.

Source: Reuters

