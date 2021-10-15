Logo
Deutsche Bank names new co-head for international private bank in New York
The logo of Deutsche bank is seen in Hong Kong, China July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

15 Oct 2021 01:44AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 01:42AM)
Deutsche Bank on Thursday named Wells Fargo Private Bank executive Amrit Walia as the co-head of New York within its international private bank (IPB) unit in the Americas.

Walia's appointment comes nearly three months after the IPB unit hired seven bankers from Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Wealth Management in an effort to bolster its business in the region.

Walia, designated as a managing director, co-heads IPB's New York operations with Anthony Valvo, who is also the unit's head of Miami.

The German lender's IPB unit offers advisory and wealth management services to high net-worth individuals and their families.

An industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Walia oversaw Wells Fargo Private Bank's wealth management business and strategy across ultra-high net worth, high net worth and affluent client segments.

Based in New York, Walia reports to Arjun Nagarkatti, the head of IPB in the Americas.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

