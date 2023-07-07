Logo
Deutsche Boerse extends SimCorp takeover offer as it awaits regulators
Deutsche Boerse extends SimCorp takeover offer as it awaits regulators

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

07 Jul 2023 03:05PM
FRANKFURT :Deutsche Boerse said on Friday that it was extending an offer period to shareholders for its takeover of the Danish investment management software company SimCorp as it awaits European Union regulatory approval.

The German exchange operator has extended the offer to August 3 from an original July 13, and it said it expected a further extension after that.

Management at Deutsche Boerse has touted the 3.9 billion euro ($4.25 billion) deal as key to its future strategy.

Deutsche Boerse said it had received approval from authorities in the United States, Denmark and Italy.

"The remaining filing process with the EU commission is on track," Deutsche Boerse said.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

Source: Reuters

