Deutsche Telekom board to propose raising dividend to 0.64 euros per share
Business

FILE PHOTO: A man carrying his computer passes by the logo of German telecommunication company "Deutsche Telekom" at the ITS World Congress 2021, a fair for intelligent transport systems, in Hamburg, Germany, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

12 Nov 2021 02:19AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 02:14AM)
BERLIN : Deutsche Telekom's board of management will propose raising its dividend to 0.64 euros per share this year, up from 0.60 euros in 2020, the company said on Thursday.

The proposed dividend is consistent with the company policy presented at its Capital Markets Day in May, the company statement said.

The planned total dividend payout for 2021 is 3.19 billion euros (US$3.65 billion), up from 2.85 billion euros last year.

Deutsche Telekom reports its third quarter earnings on Friday, November 12.

(US$1 = 0.8732 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Thomas Escritt)

Source: Reuters

