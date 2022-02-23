Logo
Deutsche Telekom to build global COVID-19 vaccine verification app for WHO
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the World Health Organization (WHO), is seen before a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

23 Feb 2022 06:07PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 06:58PM)
BERLIN: The World Health Organization has signed a contract with Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems to build a software solution for global electronic verification of coronavirus vaccination certificates, the telecoms company said.

The QR code-based software solution will be used for other vaccinations as well, such as polio or yellow fever, T-Systems said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 23), adding that the WHO would support its 194 member states in building national and regional verification technology.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Health is a strategic growth area for T-Systems," said T-Systems Chief Executive Officer Adel Al-Saleh.

T-Systems previously worked with SAP to develop Germany's Corona-Warn-App tracing and verification app and a Europe-wide digital COVID-19 vaccine verification system.

 

Source: Reuters/ta

