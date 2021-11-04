Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Deutsche Telekom to enter optic fibre deal with Australian investor, source says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Deutsche Telekom to enter optic fibre deal with Australian investor, source says

Deutsche Telekom to enter optic fibre deal with Australian investor, source says

FILE PHOTO: A woman carrying her phone passes by the logo of German telecommunication company "Deutsche Telekom" at the ITS World Congress 2021, a fair for intelligent transport systems, in Hamburg, Germany, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

04 Nov 2021 11:24PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 11:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Deutsche Telekom's supervisory board has given its approval to a planned optic fibre joint venture with Australian infrastructure investor IFM involving an investment of up to 6 billion euros (US$6.9 billion), a source told Reuters.

The company said in June it wanted to spend about 2.5 billion euros a year by 2024 on its optic fibre business in Germany and said it wanted to find investors so that it did not have to take on more debt.

Deutsche Telekom has negotiated with several funds, which would cover up to half of the costs, the source, who was familiar with the matter, said on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom and IFM declined to comment.

The German company has said it is holding a news conference about its optic fibre business on Friday.

(US$1 = 0.8659 euros)

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us