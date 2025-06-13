Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Deutsche Telekom, Nvidia to build AI cloud for industry in Germany
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Deutsche Telekom, Nvidia to build AI cloud for industry in Germany

Deutsche Telekom, Nvidia to build AI cloud for industry in Germany
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG during the company's annual news conference in Bonn, Germany, February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
Deutsche Telekom, Nvidia to build AI cloud for industry in Germany
FILE PHOTO: A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
13 Jun 2025 05:32PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2025 05:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN :Deutsche Telekom and Nvidia will join forces to build an industrial artificial intelligence cloud for European manufacturers in Germany, the first of its kind, the companies said on Friday.

Implementation of the industrial AI cloud is to take place by 2026 at the latest, they said in a statement.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the planned site in Germany earlier this week and met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday.

Nvidia will supply 10,000 chips for the site, while Deutsche Telekom will provide infrastructure and be responsible for data centers, operations, sales, security and AI solutions, the statement said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement