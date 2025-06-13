Deutsche Telekom, Nvidia to build AI cloud for industry in Germany

BERLIN :Deutsche Telekom and Nvidia will join forces to build an industrial artificial intelligence cloud for European manufacturers in Germany, the first of its kind, the companies said on Friday.

Implementation of the industrial AI cloud is to take place by 2026 at the latest, they said in a statement.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the planned site in Germany earlier this week and met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday.

Nvidia will supply 10,000 chips for the site, while Deutsche Telekom will provide infrastructure and be responsible for data centers, operations, sales, security and AI solutions, the statement said.