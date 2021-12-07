Developer China Evergrande's shares firm as restructuring looms

HONG KONG: Shares of China Evergrande Group rose more than 7 per cent on Tuesday (Dec 7) in early trading as the embattled developer moves closer toward a restructuring that has loomed for months over global markets and the world's second-largest economy.

The market is watching if the real estate giant, which is grappling with over US$300 billion in liabilities and is at risk of becoming China's biggest ever default, has paid US$82.5 million coupons with a 30-day grace period coming to an end.

A formal default it would trigger a wave of cross defaults that would ripple through the property sector and beyond, potentially rattling global investor confidence, already shaken by the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.