Developer Evergrande says 57,400 properties handed to buyers

BEIJING: Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande said Wednesday (Nov 3) that it has delivered over 57,400 units to buyers between July and October, in a latest bid to calm worries over its liquidity crunch.

As one of China's biggest property developers, fears around Evergrande's debt mountain have battered investor sentiment and shaken the country's mammoth real estate market.

But the firm has been trying to shore up confidence in recent weeks - including meeting recent interest payments it had been expected to miss - and said last month that work had resumed on over 10 stalled projects.

On Wednesday the company posted to social media that from July to October it had finished and delivered 57,462 new properties to their buyers.

"Guaranteeing property deliveries is the top priority of Evergrande Group," the statement added.

The completed properties were across 184 different projects, it said.

Shares rose more than 2.5 per cent in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon.