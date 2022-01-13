Developer Sunac China plans US$580 million share sale to repay loans

HONG KONG: Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said on Thursday (Jan 13) it planned to raise HKUS$4.52 billion (US$580.09 million) from a share sale for repayment of loans and general corporate purposes.

The Hong Kong-listed developer plans to sell 452 million new shares, or 8.3 per cent of the enlarged share capital, to controlling shareholder Sunac International Investment Holdings, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The new shares will be issued at HK$10 apiece, representing a 15.3 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price of HK$11.80 each.

The controlling shareholder will buy the new shares after selling the same amount of existing shares at the same price to third-party investors.

Morgan Stanley & Co International plc is the placing agent