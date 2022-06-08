Logo
Developer Sunac China seeks to extend repayment for $345 million onshore bond by two years - sources
FILE PHOTO: An advertisement of property developer Sunac China Holdings is seen at a residential complex in Shanghai, China March 25, 2018. Picture taken March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

08 Jun 2022 12:49PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 12:49PM)
BEIJING : Cash-strapped Chinese developer Sunac China is seeking to extend repayment of an onshore bond due June 13 by two years, sources said on Wednesday.

Sunac plans to pay only the interest on the maturity date on Monday, while repaying the 2.3 billion yuan ($345 million) debt in four instalments of 10 per cent, 15 per cent, 20 per cent and 55 per cent of the principal through June 13, 2024.

($1 = 6.6722 yuan)

Source: Reuters

