Developer Sunac China seeks to extend repayment for $345 million onshore bond by two years - sources

BEIJING : Cash-strapped Chinese developer Sunac China is seeking to extend repayment of an onshore bond due June 13 by two years, sources said on Wednesday.

Sunac plans to pay only the interest on the maturity date on Monday, while repaying the 2.3 billion yuan ($345 million) debt in four instalments of 10 per cent, 15 per cent, 20 per cent and 55 per cent of the principal through June 13, 2024.

($1 = 6.6722 yuan)