DHS chief Noem fires two dozen FEMA employees citing cybersecurity failures
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks with a reporter on her plane while in the air en route from Quito, Ecuador to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, July 31, 2025. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File photo

30 Aug 2025 05:12AM
WASHINGTON :U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Friday she fired two dozen members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) IT department, citing "massive cyber failures."

"While conducting a routine cybersecurity review, the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) discovered significant security vulnerabilities that gave a threat actor access to FEMA’s network," the DHS said in a statement.

"The investigation uncovered several severe lapses in security that allowed the threat actor to breach FEMA’s network and threaten the entire Department and the nation as a whole."

No Americans were directly impacted and no sensitive data was extracted from any DHS networks, the statement added.

Source: Reuters
