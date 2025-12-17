Logo
Diageo to sell East African Breweries stake for $2.3 billion
A bottle of Don Julio, tequila from Diageo, the world's leading spirits maker, is displayed at a liquor store, in Monterrey, Mexico, December 10, 2024. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

17 Dec 2025 04:31PM
Dec 17 : Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, plans to sell its 65 per cent stake in East African Breweries to Japan's Asahi Holdings for about $2.3 billion, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer said on Wednesday. 

The London-listed company has been grappling with tariff hikes in the United States, its biggest market, high debt levels, and a move away from alcoholic drinks by younger consumers.

The disposal was consistent with its strategy to sell non-core assets, Diageo said on Wednesday.

Last month, the company named former Tesco chief Dave Lewis as its new CEO to revive growth. 

Source: Reuters
