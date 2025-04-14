Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dialysis firm DaVita hit by ransomware attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Dialysis firm DaVita hit by ransomware attack

Dialysis firm DaVita hit by ransomware attack

FILE PHOTO: The outdoor sign seen at the DaVita Dialysis clinic in Denver February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

14 Apr 2025 07:33PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2025 07:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DaVita said on Monday it had become aware of a ransomware incident that has encrypted some elements of its network, prompting the dialysis firm to implement measures to limit the effect of the breach.

The company discovered the cyberattack on Saturday, but added it "cannot estimate the duration or extent of the disruption at this time", DaVita said in a regulatory filing.

The dialysis firm did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request seeking details about its containment measures and how many systems have been isolated so far.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement