Dialysis firm DaVita hit by ransomware attack

DaVita said on Monday it had become aware of a ransomware incident that has encrypted some elements of its network, prompting the dialysis firm to implement measures to limit the effect of the breach.

The company discovered the cyberattack on Saturday, but added it "cannot estimate the duration or extent of the disruption at this time", DaVita said in a regulatory filing.

The dialysis firm did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request seeking details about its containment measures and how many systems have been isolated so far.