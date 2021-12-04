Didi’s brief US foray is ending. What happens next?

Didi Global said on Thursday (Dec 2) that it plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), barely five months after its initial public offering drew the wrath of Beijing.

The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. But the announcement was scarce on details, leaving investors - already nursing roughly US$40 billion of losses - with many unanswered questions.

Why is Didi going to delist?

Chinese regulators have opposed the US listing as they are concerned it could expose Didi’s vast troves of data to foreign powers.

The firm pressed ahead with the June IPO anyway, in a move that Beijing saw as a challenge to its authority. Days after the listing, the government announced a cybersecurity probe into the firm and forced its services off domestic app stores.

Last week, people with knowledge of the matter said officials had directed Didi management to come up with a plan to withdraw from the NYSE.

Didi’s exit is unlikely to be the last, with the government said to be drafting regulations to effectively ban Chinese companies from going public on foreign markets using the so-called variable interest entity (VIE) structure. The Chinese internet regulator began probing two more US-listed companies, Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun, soon after launching the review into Didi.

Proposed US legislation threatens to raise another potential obstacle to local listings by Chinese companies as it would mandate foreign companies to open their books to US scrutiny or risk being kicked off the NYSE and Nasdaq within three years.

How will it work?

Didi said it aims to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and ensure that its American depositary shares can be swapped for “freely tradable shares of the Company on another internationally recognised stock exchange,” according to a statement.

The firm is planning to file for the Hong Kong listing around March, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News on Friday, asking not to be identified as the plans haven’t been made public. The entire process could take three to six months, First Shanghai Securities analyst Linus Yip said.

However, it’s unclear whether Didi can pull off the manoeuvre. Prior to its US IPO, the company had weighed a potential Hong Kong listing but abandoned the effort after the city’s exchange, which makes far more stringent demands on companies seeking a listing than its New York peers, questioned Didi’s compliance with Chinese regulations.

It didn’t have licenses to operate in certain cities and many of its drivers lacked a household registration, or hukou, for the cities where they lived, part of municipal requirements for providing on-demand ride-hailing services there, people with knowledge of the matter said in July.