Business

Didi denies management changes amid cybersecurity probe
FILE PHOTO: A Didi logo is seen at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo

12 Aug 2021 01:29PM (Updated: 12 Aug 2021 02:39PM)
BEIJING: China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Thursday (Aug 12) that rumours about a possible management change are not true.

"Didi is actively and fully cooperating with regulators' cybersecurity probe, market rumours about management change at the company is not true," Didi said in a Weibo post.

The statement followed a South China Morning Post report, citing people familiar with the matter, that Didi may reshuffle its senior management team as a result of ongoing cybersecurity investigations.

In July, just days after Didi's US$4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered app stores to remove Didi's main ride-hailing app.

The regulator also told Didi to stop registering new users amid a probe into the company, citing national security and the public interest.

Didi is led by Chief Executive Will Cheng and President Jean Liu.

Source: Reuters/ad

