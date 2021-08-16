Logo
Didi says will be more transparent on drivers' income after criticism
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Didi logo is seen at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo

16 Aug 2021 12:44PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 12:43PM)
BEIJING : China's Didi Global Inc said on Monday drivers in several Chinese cities will be able to know details on how Didi pays them, the first big move by the ride-hailing giant after it was criticised by state media that it pays drivers unfairly.

In a post on Weibo, Didi said drivers in seven Chinese cities will be the first to know details of how much they get and how much passengers pay for each rides.

Didi will continue to adjust its pricing strategy after receiving drivers' responses, it said.

In May, China's state Xinhua news agency said in an investigation report that Didi gets over 30per cent of what customers pay for a ride and criticised the unfair policy.

After the Xinhua report, Didi said in a post that drivers on average received 79.1per cent of passenger fees for rides last year and 3.1per cent of fees will go towards its profit.

Didi is under cybersecurity probe by several Chinese regulators after going ahead with its US$4.4 billion New York initial public offering in June despite pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

