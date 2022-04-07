Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Digicel plans to liquidate Panama business after rivals' merger approved
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Digicel plans to liquidate Panama business after rivals' merger approved

Digicel plans to liquidate Panama business after rivals' merger approved

FILE PHOTO: Chairman & Founder of Digicel Group Denis O'Brien reacts during the APEC CEO Summit 2018 at the Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, November 16, 2018. Fazry Ismail/Pool via REUTERS/

07 Apr 2022 11:35AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY : Mobile phone operator Digicel said Wednesday it plans to wind down operations in Panama following the government's approval of a merger between competitors Cable & Wireless Panama (CWP) and Claro.

The merger, in which the Panamanian government will be a 49per cent shareholder and gives the companies 56per cent of the market, "effectively spells the end of competition in the telecoms market for smaller players," Digicel said in a statement.

Digicel said it was applying for voluntary liquidation, having not succeeded in various initiatives after CWP announced in late 2021 it would purchase America Movil subsidiary Claro's operations in Panama.

These initiatives included appointing an investment bank to market the business to financial and strategic parties, extensive engagement with authorities about the planned merger and proposals to migrate customers to another operator which were not taken forward.

With Digicel exiting the market, there would be only one telecom provider, Millicom-owned Tigo, operating in addition to the combined CWP-Claro entity in Panama.

"It's not sustainable for us to continue investing in the market," Digicel chairman Denis O'Brien said in the statement, noting the company paid out $86 million for its operating license in 2008 and another $575 million on improvements since.

Digicel said it did not expect the announcement to have a material impact on its financial condition.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us