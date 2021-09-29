Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Digital asset exchange Kraken to pay US$1.25 million penalty to settle US CFTC charges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Digital asset exchange Kraken to pay US$1.25 million penalty to settle US CFTC charges

29 Sep 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 04:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Kraken, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the United States, has agreed to pay a US$1.25 million fine to settle U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charges it illegally offered certain transactions in digital assets and failed to register as required with the agency.

From June 2020 to July 2021, Ventures Inc, doing business as Kraken, offered margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets to U.S. customers who were not eligible. The firm also failed to register as a futures commission merchant, the CFTC said in a statement.

The company agreed to pay the civil penalty and to cease and desist from further violations.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us