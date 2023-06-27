Have digital banks in Singapore lived up to the hype?

SINGAPORE: Last year, Ms Irene Ho applied for a credit card with Trust Bank, a new digital bank in town backed by Standard Chartered and FairPrice Group.

Despite already having several credit cards, the 41-year-old wanted one that could earn rebates for grocery shopping at NTUC FairPrice.

“It’s where I buy most of the groceries I need at home. With inflation, every cent counts,” said Ms Ho, who received a cash voucher and a bag of rice when she signed up last September.

Unlike a traditional bank, Trust does not have brick-and-mortar branches. Account openings and card applications are done entirely through a mobile app.

It is one of the five digital or online-only banks that began operations in Singapore over the past year. The other two that serve retail customers are GXS Bank, which is backed by Grab and Singtel, and MariBank, which is owned by Sea.

These banks were given the green light by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2020, as part of promoting competition in the financial sector.

"The whole argument for digital banks is that they have zero physical footprint," said Mr Zennon Kapron, founder and director of consultancy Kapronasia.

"They can operate at a lower cost and pass some of that savings onto customers in the form of better rates on deposits and lower cost of borrowing.”

But these disruptors do not have it easy, given Singapore’s small market and an even smaller population that does not already have a bank account – less than 2 per cent of adult residents.

Incumbent banks have also improved their digital offerings in recent years.

So, while the initial launches have attracted some customers, the new digital banks still have a long road to success, and eventually, profitability, industry observers told CNA.