BANGKOK : Thailand's digital finance will be a key driver for economic growth next year, helping smaller businesses gain more access to credit, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Only some of about 3 million smaller firms have received financial support measures, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference on digital supply chain finance.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)