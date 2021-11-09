Digital ID verification startup Socure valued at US$4.5 billion in latest funding

Socure said on Tuesday it had raised US$450 million from investors led by Accel and T Rowe Price, making it one of the most valued ventures in the digital verification sector at US$4.5 billion amid a boom in the online security space.

Socure's growth has surged during the pandemic as organisations worldwide have rolled out remote working operations for employees.

Other companies in the identity management space including ForgeRock Inc have gone public, while Okta earlier this year bought smaller rival Auth0 in a US$6.5 billion deal to accelerate growth as demand jumps.

The latest funding for Socure comes months after it reportedly raised funds at a valuation of US$1.3 billion.

"We did a US$100 million round to start the year. That, in combination with this financing, gives us a lot of dry powder to invest in product development and bringing in talent," Chief Executive Officer Johnny Ayers said.

New York-based Socure, whose customers include sports-betting company DraftKings Inc and fintech giant Chime, said last month its new clients more than tripled in the third quarter.

Two new investors Bain Capital Ventures and Tiger Global, and existing investors Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and Sorenson Ventures also participated in the latest round.

Some of Socure's customers such as Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures and MVB Bank, have also invested in the company.