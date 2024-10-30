Digital lender Nubank to launch telecom mobile service in Brazil

SAO PAULO : Brazilian digital lender Nubank said on Tuesday it will start to offer a mobile phone service to its customers in Brazil in the coming months, expanding its operations beyond financial services.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Nubank, which is backed by Warren Buffett, is one of the largest digital lenders in the world.

It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and worth more than $70 billion. The fintech reported over 104 million customers throughout Brazil, Mexico and Colombia by the end of June, with more than 95 million of them in Brazil.

KEY QUOTE

Nubank said in a statement that the mobile phone service was "designed to transform customer experience and expand the company's portfolio beyond financial services."

BY THE NUMBERS

Nubank said it will initially offer three monthly plans for its mobile service, charging from 45 reais ($7.80) to 75 reais ($13.00). Customers would pay for the service through the bank's credit cards, it added.

The telecom service, which Nubank named NuCel, will cover 93 per cent of the Brazilian territory, and will use the infrastructure provided by Mexican telecom America Movil's Claro.

($1 = 5.7570 reais)