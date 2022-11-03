Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Digital payments firm Stripe to lay off 14% of workforce
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Digital payments firm Stripe to lay off 14% of workforce

Digital payments firm Stripe to lay off 14% of workforce

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Stripe logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Nov 2022 09:42PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Stripe Inc, the digital payments giant which was valued at $95 billion in its last funding round, is cutting its headcount by about 14 per cent as startups trying to navigate a tough investment market rush to rein in costs.

After the job cuts, Stripe will have about 7,000 employees, according to an email to employees from founders Patrick and John Collison on Thursday.

U.S. technology stocks have been crushed this year as tightening monetary policy and worries of a looming recession soured investor sentiment.

That has also spilled over into the venture capital market, where jittery investors concerned about overpaying have avoided signing big checks for startups.

The pain has been more acute for companies seeking late-stage funding as it becomes tougher to justify higher valuations.

The layoffs come months after Stripe cut its internal valuation by 28 per cent, according to a report.

"We were much too optimistic about the internet economy's near-term growth in 2022 and 2023 and underestimated both the likelihood and impact of a broader slowdown," Stripe's founders said in the email, adding that they had overhired and grew operating costs too quickly.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.